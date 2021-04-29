POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Gap Up to $81.10

Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $81.10, but opened at $84.24. POSCO shares last traded at $84.59, with a volume of 1,255 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.44.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that POSCO will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKX. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of POSCO in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 1,654.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 369.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of POSCO in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 15.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

POSCO Company Profile (NYSE:PKX)

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

