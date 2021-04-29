PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $65.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $58.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.67.

PotlatchDeltic stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,152. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11 and a beta of 1.34. PotlatchDeltic has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.73.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.00%.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, VP Darin Robert Ball sold 3,115 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $165,499.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $273,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,553 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCH. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

