Power Ledger Price Tops $0.41 on Top Exchanges (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. During the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Power Ledger has a market capitalization of $179.39 million and approximately $5.09 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Power Ledger coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000756 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00068223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00020540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00078354 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.68 or 0.00837838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00099290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Power Ledger Coin Profile

POWR is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 439,897,654 coins. Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger . The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Power Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

