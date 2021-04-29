PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Shares Bought by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) by 94.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,443 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PowerFleet worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PowerFleet by 15.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 41.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 955.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 133,147 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PWFL has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on PowerFleet from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on PowerFleet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of PWFL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.98. 254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,921. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.64. PowerFleet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $287.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $29.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.36 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers, and ground support equipment at airports.

