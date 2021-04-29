PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 61.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 359,962 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $34,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPG. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on PPG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.71.

In other news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PPG stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.11. 2,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.51. The company has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $176.63.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.