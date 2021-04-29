PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 47,570 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 193,579 shares.The stock last traded at $14.09 and had previously closed at $14.27.

PQG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of PQ Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. PQ Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 0.90.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.49. PQ Group had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $281.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PQ Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of PQ Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PQ Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,712,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,426,000 after acquiring an additional 48,751 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in PQ Group during the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in PQ Group by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,210,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,518,000 after acquiring an additional 632,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in PQ Group during the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

About PQ Group (NYSE:PQG)

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

