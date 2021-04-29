PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 47,570 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 193,579 shares.The stock last traded at $14.09 and had previously closed at $14.27.
PQG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of PQ Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. PQ Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 0.90.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of PQ Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PQ Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,712,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,426,000 after acquiring an additional 48,751 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in PQ Group during the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in PQ Group by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,210,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,518,000 after acquiring an additional 632,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in PQ Group during the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.
About PQ Group (NYSE:PQG)
PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.
Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?
Receive News & Ratings for PQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.