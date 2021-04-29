Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Has $372,000 Stock Position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,522,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $646,000. 29.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on DCT. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

Shares of DCT traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.79. The stock had a trading volume of 9,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,784. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -395.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.86. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.23 million. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 27,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $1,481,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 268,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,866.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Pelzer sold 16,880 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $712,504.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,293.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,718,433 shares of company stock valued at $302,119,090. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

