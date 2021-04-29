Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Has $997,000 Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Bill.com comprises 1.0% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BILL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 4,989.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 51,439 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 110,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after buying an additional 47,668 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 55,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after buying an additional 14,720 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $644,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

BILL traded down $10.01 on Thursday, hitting $152.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,894. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -294.90. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.29 and a 12 month high of $195.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $2,011,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $1,270,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,057 shares of company stock valued at $26,482,515. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BILL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

