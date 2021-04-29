Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.29. 2,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,867. The company has a market capitalization of $845.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.13 and a beta of 0.82. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $63.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.70.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $3,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,598,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $237,762.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

OPRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital upped their target price on OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on OptimizeRx from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. OptimizeRx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

