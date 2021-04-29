Premier Oil (LON:PMO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.03

Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.03 ($0.27) and traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.31). Premier Oil shares last traded at GBX 22.40 ($0.29), with a volume of 40,864,783 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated an “under review” rating and set a GBX 24 ($0.31) price target on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Premier Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 36.20 ($0.47).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 21.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £207.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 571.58.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

