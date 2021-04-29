Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE:PIAI) Short Interest Update

Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE:PIAI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 63.3% from the March 31st total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 96,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,991. Prime Impact Acquisition I has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Prime Impact Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Prime Impact Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prime Impact Acquisition I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Prime Impact Acquisition I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Prime Impact Acquisition I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,110,000.

Prime Impact Acquisition I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Jose, California.

