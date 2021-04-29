Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 252.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHYF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $37.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $43.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -465.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.49 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $620,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,238,828.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $148,335.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,885.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,824,136 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

