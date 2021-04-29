Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 503.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 2,859.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $113,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,360.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul Sauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $66,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,633.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,169,444 in the last 90 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vaxcyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of Vaxcyte stock opened at $19.65 on Thursday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $58.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average of $28.82.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.13. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX)

