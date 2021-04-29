Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in MGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in MGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $73.12 on Thursday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.25 and a 52-week high of $76.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.44 and a 200 day moving average of $69.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $136.51 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGEE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

