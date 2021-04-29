Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 3,512 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,317,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 229,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after buying an additional 127,447 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 196,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,955,000 after buying an additional 91,783 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $107.60 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $54.73 and a 1-year high of $107.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.07.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

