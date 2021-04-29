Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 6,317 Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $52.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $70.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.83. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $314.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.61 million. Analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 4,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $264,053.68. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 528,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $23,243,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,267,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,762,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 579,202 shares of company stock worth $25,564,054 over the last 90 days. 51.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

