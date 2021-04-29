Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 88,226 Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 88,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Selecta Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SELB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 375.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 85,656 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 15.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 24,705 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. 56.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SELB shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. William Blair raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.58.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, insider Peter G. Traber bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Lloyd P. Johnston sold 15,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $67,319.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,272.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SELB opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65. The company has a market cap of $437.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.18. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

