Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) by 63.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,247 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Knoll were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Knoll by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Knoll during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Knoll during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knoll during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knoll during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 352,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $8,198,028.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,872,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,968,438. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knoll stock opened at $23.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.15 and a beta of 1.89. Knoll, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Knoll had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 16.36%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

