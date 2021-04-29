Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $267,000 in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 88,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Selecta Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,474,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,587,000 after buying an additional 1,059,063 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,957,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 9,916.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,319,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,863 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 816.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 993,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 885,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 971,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 474,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

SELB opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average is $3.65. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $5.70.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

SELB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

In related news, Director Timothy C. Barabe purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 181,013 shares in the company, valued at $742,153.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd P. Johnston sold 15,128 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $67,319.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,272.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

