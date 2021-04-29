Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,471,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,755,000 after purchasing an additional 112,702 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 190.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 35,727 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after purchasing an additional 33,067 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 278,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 24,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 249,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 20,961 shares during the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of The Gorman-Rupp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of GRC stock opened at $34.30 on Thursday. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $36.75. The stock has a market cap of $895.54 million, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.26.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 9.30%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%.

The Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

