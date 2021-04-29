Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.61

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

Principal Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by 19.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,667. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.33 and its 200 day moving average is $53.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

PFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

In other news, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $453,551.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,906 shares of company stock worth $1,257,348 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

