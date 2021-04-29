Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 66.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zuora were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZUO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Zuora by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 377,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 75,233 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Zuora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in Zuora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,753,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zuora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $664,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Zuora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $730,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $245,352.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,151.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,168 shares of company stock worth $1,294,807. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 2.20. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zuora currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

Zuora Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

