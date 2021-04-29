Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes $338,000 Position in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRA. FMR LLC grew its position in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vocera Communications by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,647,000 after acquiring an additional 406,165 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter worth $9,316,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,800,874 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $116,319,000 after buying an additional 161,515 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $5,538,000.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on VCRA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.57.

Shares of VCRA opened at $38.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -106.39 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.14. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $55.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.06 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 24,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $977,674.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $422,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,164 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vocera Communications Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.