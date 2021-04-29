Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHYF. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 895,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,402,000 after purchasing an additional 439,533 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,865,000 after purchasing an additional 173,504 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,653,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,928,000 after purchasing an additional 93,219 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,302,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,433,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,057,000 after purchasing an additional 75,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHYF shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $485,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,521,126.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $148,335.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,885.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,659 shares of company stock worth $1,824,136 over the last ninety days. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SHYF stock opened at $37.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.27. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -465.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.49 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

