Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 140,371 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RIGL. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 9,097 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $643.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 44.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.