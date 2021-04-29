Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,219,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,104,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,169,000 after purchasing an additional 251,600 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,566,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 568,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,228,000 after purchasing an additional 203,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

NYSE:AWK opened at $154.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.27. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.50 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.