Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 1,776 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Ecolab by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 52.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.54.

ECL stock opened at $222.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a PE ratio of -60.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.61 and its 200 day moving average is $212.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

