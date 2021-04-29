Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.98 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.33% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 202.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $587,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $100.95 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $65.72 and a 1 year high of $101.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.74.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

