Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 26,028 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 26,028 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $57.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.76 and a 12 month high of $58.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.50. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on International Paper from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

