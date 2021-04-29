Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 3,669 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 50,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in PPL by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 67,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 3.3% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PPL opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.72. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.77 and its 200 day moving average is $28.28.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PPL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

