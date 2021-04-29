Professional Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 8,685 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,685 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 2.9% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $18,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.04.

NYSE UPS traded up $2.85 on Thursday, reaching $201.22. The company had a trading volume of 198,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.08 and its 200 day moving average is $166.65. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.85 and a 52-week high of $198.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

In related news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

