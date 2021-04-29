PROG (NYSE:PRG) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.80-$4.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.700-$2.775 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.66 billion.PROG also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.800-4.050 EPS.

Shares of PROG stock opened at $49.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. PROG has a twelve month low of $28.44 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.64 million. PROG had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PROG will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on PRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research restated a neutral rating on shares of PROG in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.67.

In other news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $47,411.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

