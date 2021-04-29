PROG (NYSE:PRG) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

PROG (NYSE:PRG) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.80-$4.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.700-$2.775 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.66 billion.PROG also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.800-4.050 EPS.

Shares of PROG stock opened at $49.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. PROG has a twelve month low of $28.44 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.64 million. PROG had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PROG will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on PRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research restated a neutral rating on shares of PROG in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.67.

In other news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $47,411.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Earnings History and Estimates for PROG (NYSE:PRG)

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit