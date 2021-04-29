Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $4.41 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prologis in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $4.41 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prologis’ FY2023 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PLD. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.17.

PLD opened at $115.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.16, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Prologis has a 52-week low of $80.12 and a 52-week high of $115.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.62.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 512.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

