Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Position Lowered by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Prologis by 3.5% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in Prologis by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in Prologis by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on PLD shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

PLD traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,721. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.12 and a twelve month high of $115.99. The stock has a market cap of $85.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.16, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 76.13%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

