Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Cut to “Hold” at Truist

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $176.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $155.00. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PFPT. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities cut Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Summit Insights raised shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.47.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $172.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.56 and a 200-day moving average of $122.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -62.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Proofpoint has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $174.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Proofpoint’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $644,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,025,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $286,242.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,117 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 2,075.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 2,376.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.