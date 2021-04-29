Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) PT Raised to $190.00

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) had its target price upped by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $157.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PFPT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson cut shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.47.

PFPT stock opened at $172.30 on Tuesday. Proofpoint has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $174.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -62.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Proofpoint will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $286,242.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $572,484.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total transaction of $324,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,719.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $1,904,117. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFPT. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 2,075.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Proofpoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 2,376.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

