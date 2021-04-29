Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share.

PB opened at $74.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.91. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $83.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on PB shares. Bank of America lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

In other news, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $156,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,484,308.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total value of $137,444.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,458 shares of company stock valued at $481,019. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,024 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.