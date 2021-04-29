Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Receives $20.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $93,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at $636,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 167,614 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,152 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 6.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFS opened at $24.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.04. Provident Financial Services has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.42 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.87%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.