Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,545 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 23.9% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

PRU opened at $99.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.25, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $48.52 and a one year high of $100.77.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.