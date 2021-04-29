PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 45.25% and a return on equity of 18.36%.

PSB opened at $159.98 on Thursday. PS Business Parks has a 52-week low of $106.79 and a 52-week high of $165.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.65. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.95%.

Separately, KeyCorp upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total transaction of $865,370.00. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

