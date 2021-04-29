Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 2.0% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 56,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Public Storage by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Public Storage by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSA. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.63.

Public Storage stock opened at $273.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $172.11 and a 12 month high of $278.78. The stock has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.42%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

