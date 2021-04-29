Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €104.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PUM. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Puma and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Puma and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €91.66 ($107.83).

Shares of ETR PUM opened at €88.50 ($104.12) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of €87.93 and a 200-day moving average of €85.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.61. Puma has a 12 month low of €52.06 ($61.25) and a 12 month high of €94.36 ($111.01).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

