Puma’s (PUMSY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Puma from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, April 9th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Puma currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Puma alerts:

OTCMKTS:PUMSY traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,731. Puma has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.