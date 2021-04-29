Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Short Interest Update

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 466.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PEMIF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 16,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,132. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.82. Pure Energy Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $2.07.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 1,085 lithium placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,600 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada.

