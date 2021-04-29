Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Short Interest Up 388.5% in April

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,237,000 shares, an increase of 388.5% from the March 31st total of 253,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 946,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt upgraded Pure Gold Mining to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Pi Financial started coverage on shares of Pure Gold Mining in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Pure Gold Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.70 target price for the company.

OTCMKTS:LRTNF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.01. 242,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,218. Pure Gold Mining has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $2.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65.

Pure Gold Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral deposits in Canada. Its projects include Madsen Red Lake Gold Project. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

