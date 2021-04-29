Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Boyd Gaming Co. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BYD. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $68.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.91, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $2,122,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 228,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $912,653.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

