Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Planet Fitness, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a report released on Monday, April 26th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. William Blair also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PLNT. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

PLNT stock opened at $84.47 on Thursday. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $45.87 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,206.89, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.42.

In related news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $8,354,000.00. Insiders have sold 100,738 shares of company stock worth $8,413,427 over the last 90 days. 9.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.