Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for TransAlta Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:TAC)

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of TransAlta in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TAC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TransAlta from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TransAlta from $17.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.03.

TransAlta stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. TransAlta has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average is $8.10.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $417.45 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 2.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in TransAlta by 557.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 160,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 136,093 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in TransAlta by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 279,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TransAlta by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,512,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,491,000 after purchasing an additional 333,190 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit