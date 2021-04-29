Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for TransAlta Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of TransAlta in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TAC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TransAlta from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TransAlta from $17.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.03.

TransAlta stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. TransAlta has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average is $8.10.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $417.45 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 2.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in TransAlta by 557.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 160,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 136,093 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in TransAlta by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 279,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TransAlta by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,512,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,491,000 after purchasing an additional 333,190 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

