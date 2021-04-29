Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of GasLog in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $5.80 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GasLog’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.82 million.

GLOG has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Clarkson Capital cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GasLog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.04.

NYSE GLOG opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average is $4.39. GasLog has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $559.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of GasLog by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,600,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 233,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GasLog by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,142 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 152,431 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog by 208.2% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 215,708 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 145,708 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in GasLog during the first quarter valued at about $577,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog during the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. The company provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 1, 2020, it operated a fleet of 25 LNG carriers.

