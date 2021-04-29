Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for LKQ Co. Issued By Northcoast Research (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for LKQ in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for LKQ’s FY2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $45.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.21.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth $336,721,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 756.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,112,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,207 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 297,193.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $124,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,741 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in LKQ by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,604,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $408,926,000 after buying an additional 1,454,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in LKQ by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,165,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,330,000 after buying an additional 1,176,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.